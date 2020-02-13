Lectern (Feb. 13)

TODAY
Linus Pauling Institute Seminar: “Nanobodies: A Versatile Tool to Enhance the Treatment and Diagnosis of Disease,” 2 p.m., Room 402, Linus Pauling Science Center. Lecture by Carl Ruby, faculty researcher in the Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine at Oregon State University and cofounder of BTC, a start-up biotech company bringing safe, effective and accessible immune oncology options to veterinary medicine.
FRIDAY
Oregon State University Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Room 314, Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvallis. Colin Anderson, associate professor at Coventry University, United Kingdom, will present “Agroecology and Social Transformation.”
The Oregon State University College of Public Health and Human Sciences presents “Rethinking Recess: Creating Safe and Inclusive Playtime for All Children in School,” 1 p.m., Bray Leadership Conference Room, Room 115, Hallie E. Ford Center for Healthy Children and Families, 2631 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Speaker: Rebecca London, assistant professor of sociology at the University of California, Santa Cruz.
TUESDAY
The Oregon State University College of Public Health and Human Sciences presents “Sexual Citizens: A Landmark Study of Sex, Power and Assault on Campus,” 3:30 p.m., Bray Leadership Conference Room, Room 115, Hallie E. Ford Center for Healthy Children and Families, 2631 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Speaker: Shamus Khan, chair and professor of sociology at Columbia University. Co-sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts, School of Public Policy.
People and Nature Lunch Series, noon, Room 110, Strand Agriculture Hall, 170 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. Jackie Delie, graduate student in the Oregon State University College of Fisheries and Wildlife, presents “Reconciling Attitudinal and Normative Dimensions of Tolerance in Human-Wildlife Interaction,” and Leah Cogan, graduate student in Water Resources Policy and Management, presents “Adaptive Capacity in Western States’ Water Plans.” Sponsored by the Department of Fisheries & Wildlife’s Human Dimensions Lab.
WEDNESDAY
"Happily Never After? Exploring the Truths and Myths of Relationships with Kristen Yax," 6 p.m., Gilfillan Auditorium, 2601 SW Orchard Ave., Corvallis.
FEB. 20
Research seminar, 4 p.m., Room 149, Weniger Hall, 103 SW Memorial Place, Corvallis. Irina Gaynanova, assistant professor, Texas A & M University, will speak on “Truncated Latent Gaussian Copula Model for Zero-Inflated Data.”