Lectern (Feb. 27)

THURSDAY
University-Community Forum: “Open Streets Classroom: A University-Community Partnership for the Public Good,” 4 p.m., main meeting room, Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Faculty and students will join members of the wider Corvallis community to create community-university collaborations in the context of Open Streets Corvallis. Registration: https://openstreetscorvallis.org.
Linus Pauling Institute Seminar, 2 p.m., Room 402, Linus Pauling Science Center, 2900 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Maret Traber, principal investigator at the Linus Pauling Institute, will present “Why Do Vertebrates Need Vitamin E?” It’s a vitamin. It’s an antioxidant. If you don’t have it you die, but what does it do?
Starker Lecture Series: “Women of Forestry: Inspiring Leadership,” 6 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The series will focus on women who act as agents of change within the forestry and forest products sector as well as within their communities. The College of Forestry graduated its first woman student, Pauline Barto Sandoz, 75 years ago. This series will explore the triumphs of women as well as the myriad of challenges they face in forests, mills, research labs and beyond. This week's presentation includes a screening of "Taking Root: The Vision of Wangari Matthai." Panelists: Beth Hahn, Southern Africa program manager, U.S. Forest Service International Programs; Reem Hajjar, assistant professor in Integrated Human and Ecological Systems, College of Forestry; and Shamiso Mupara, founder, Environmental Buddies, Zimbabwe.
FRIDAY
Oregon State University Anthropology Lecture Series, noon, Room 314, Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvallis. Adonia Lugo, interim chair and teaching faculty of the Urban Sustainability Program at Antioch University, Los Angeles, will present “Ethnography as a Tool for Social Change: Lessons from Mobility Justice.”
"The Data Privacy Dilemma," noon, Room 109, Memorial Union, 2501 SW Jefferson Way, Corvallis. Presented by the Associated Students of Oregon State University Office of Advocacy, OSU Libraries and Press, and the School of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, this student-led symposium will consist of presentations, a question-and-answer panel, and student focus groups.
The College of Public Health and Human Sciences presents “Needs of Children with Disabilities: Community Engagement in Health Services Research,” 1 p.m., Room 115/Bray Leadership Conference Room, Hallie E. Ford Center for Healthy Children and Families, 2631 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Darcy McMaughan, assistant professor of health policy and management and director of the program on disability research and community-based care at the Texas A&M School of Public Health, will speak.
"Race War and Apocalypse: The White Power Movement Imagines the Future," 4 p.m., Room 128, Learning Innovation Center, 165 SW Sackett Place, Corvallis. Lecture by Kathleen Belew. The white power movement in America wants a revolution. Based on a decade of deep immersion in previously classified FBI files and on extensive interviews, this talk explores the story of American paramilitarism and the birth of the alt-right.
Speech Communication Colloquium Series, 4 p.m., Room 162, Strand Agriculture Hall, 170 SW Waldo Place, Corvallis. This lecture by Trischa Goodnow features an analysis of editorial cartoons that emerge in the wake of school shootings. Based on a content analysis of 250 editorial cartoons spanning the last two decades, the lecture discusses the common themes that echo the public debates about the problem, the causes, the solutions and the players. This is a chapter from the working draft of Goodnow’s book, “Framing Tragedy: How We Visualize School Shootings.”
TUESDAY
"Advancing Women’s Participation in the Technology Sector," 3 p.m., Native American Longhouse Eena Haws, 311 SW 26th St., Corvallis. Eight Cambodian women leaders will appear on a panel to gain insight into how different departments at the university connect to promote cooperation in research and development of innovation technology and to share about their own work. The delegation is here through a U.S. Department of State-sponsored International Visitor Leadership Program. A reception will follow the discussion.
MARCH 5
"Science of Opportunity," 6:30 p.m., Austin Auditorium, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. NASA astronaut Donald R. Pettit will deliver the first Octave Levenspiel Distinguished Lecture, presented by the School of Chemical, Biological and Environmental Engineering. Free, but tickets are required. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2020-octave-levenspiel-distinguished-lecture-with-donald-r-pettit-tickets-92315334651.