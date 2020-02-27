Lectern (Feb. 27)

THURSDAY

Linus Pauling Institute Seminar, 2 p.m., Room 402, Linus Pauling Science Center, 2900 SW Campus Way, Corvallis. Maret Traber, principal investigator at the Linus Pauling Institute, will present “Why Do Vertebrates Need Vitamin E?” It’s a vitamin. It’s an antioxidant. If you don’t have it you die, but what does it do?

Starker Lecture Series: “Women of Forestry: Inspiring Leadership,” 6 p.m., Whiteside Theatre, 361 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis. The series will focus on women who act as agents of change within the forestry and forest products sector as well as within their communities. The College of Forestry graduated its first woman student, Pauline Barto Sandoz, 75 years ago. This series will explore the triumphs of women as well as the myriad of challenges they face in forests, mills, research labs and beyond. This week's presentation includes a screening of "Taking Root: The Vision of Wangari Matthai." Panelists: Beth Hahn, Southern Africa program manager, U.S. Forest Service International Programs; Reem Hajjar, assistant professor in Integrated Human and Ecological Systems, College of Forestry; and Shamiso Mupara, founder, Environmental Buddies, Zimbabwe.