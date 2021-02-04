Lectern (Feb. 4)

Tuesday

National Hemp Symposium, Tuesday and Wednesday, online. Oregon State University’s Global Hemp Innovation Center and the Board on Agriculture and Natural Resources, a major program unit of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, will host this first-ever symposium. Presentations from leaders across world economic sectors on what the industry sees as the future and how hemp may fit into their visions. Hemp has the potential to impact a variety of industries, including agriculture, health, energy, manufacturing, food and beverage, transportation and construction. Includes a hemp film festival. Registration: https://nationalhempsymposium.org .

Wednesday

Cabildos Speaker Series, 4 p.m., Zoom. Carmen Thompson will present "On American Whiteness and Anti-Blackness: Towards an Understanding of Race in America." Thompson is an independent scholar and historian of race and the Black experience. She is a visiting scholar in the Black Studies department at Portland State University, where she is working on her book "The Making of American Whiteness." The talk is sponsored by the School of History, Philosophy, and Religious Studies and anonymous donors to the history program at Oregon State University. Registration: https://beav.es/JY9.