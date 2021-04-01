Lectern (April 1)

Holocaust Memorial Week panel, 7 p.m., Zoom. "Teaching the Holocaust." Moderated by Professor Mike O’Malley of the Oregon State University College of Education, the panel will consist of three individuals who regularly teach units on Holocaust-related issues — one who does so in high school, one in middle school and one in elementary school. Each of the panelists will discuss his or her approach to teaching this subject, what appears to have worked well and what has proven to be particularly challenging. After the presentation, members of the audience will be encouraged to share their views on how Holocaust-genocide education can be provided most effectively in the schools. Presented by the College of Liberal Arts and the School of History, Philosophy and Religious Studies. Meeting ID 992 0025 7561, Password 053924.