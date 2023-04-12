Every year people flock to Albany for the self-proclaimed largest premiere holistic fair in the state. At the RaSani Fair, many are in search of a different type of healing.

Karen Merrill is a healer by intuition, and her instrument is a chair.

Sitting at a footstool, she runs her fingers over a series of chords fastened to the back of what is called a monochord chair. She looks as though she could be playing a harp, but someone is sitting on the cushion above her.

this allows the body to fully experience sound, as the vibrations of Merrill’s chord strokes are felt through the wood frame. It’s a type of sound meditation.

“For me, it feels heavenly, like angels and clouds, but it’s different for everyone,” Merrill said.

She sits playing on the chair in the living room of her Albany home. That’s where she and her husband run the Quantum Life Center, where they offer different mediation and intuitive services.

An array of crystals line the mantle and shelves of her home: pillars of rose quartz and selenite and spheres of tiger's eye and amethyst. There are crystals roped around her neck too.

She plays by intuition, she said, her hands guiding her to wherever she thinks may need attention on the person’s body.

Merrill and her husband stumbled upon the chair while in Arizona, she said. Her husband, Gary Merrill, had gotten into an accident and had lower back pain. After trying the chair, that pain subsided, he said.

Each of the 40 strings is attuned to 432 hertz, a healing frequency, he said.

Now the Merrills bring the chair to events such as the RaSani Fair. The Merrills are among more than 100 vendors expected this go-round.

The event is a trove of crystals, aromatherapy, astrology and alternative medicine.

“We’re not here to heal people; we assist with the tools that allow people to heal themselves,” said organizer Vickie Pruitt.

It’s looking at healing as something holistic, connecting the body, mind and spirit, she said.

When the fair first started, it was a group of about 25 vendors who didn’t even have business cards. They were her friends, her “spiritual family,” as she calls them.

But that was more than 10 years ago, and now the crowds have reached the thousands. Last year, 2,000 people attended, Pruitt said.

That may be because things were starting up again after pandemic rules were being lifted. But Pruitt also believes people were really searching for healing at that time.

The fair will have speakers who lead topics from candle magic to communicating with pets.

There’s face-painting for children, crystals and jewelry for those who like to shop, and opportunities for people to heal, whether it be breathwork or tapping into intuitive powers, Pruitt said.

Pruitt doesn’t expect everyone to be interested in every aspect of the event. What she hopes is that people will come with an “open heart and open mind and find what resonates,” she said.

A massage therapist by trade, Pruitt also uses her hands for a different kind of healing. Pruitt practices Reiki, where the person hovers their hands over someone with the goal to direct energy for their healing.

“I love helping people and helping them feel good about who they are,” she said.

If you go

The RaSani Fair will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16 at Linn County Expo, Santiam Building, 3700 Knox Butte Road E.