For over a century the city of Lebanon has taken pride in their annual fruit-themed festival.

School lets out early, and the roads leading to Cheadle Lake Park back up with attendees of the four-day event where they can watch processions, play carnival games and eat strawberry shortcake.

What started as a celebration of a bountiful fruit harvest, the Strawberry Festival is now rooted in the traditions of the city. In celebrating its 114th iteration, many festivalgoers on Friday, June 2 were attending for the first time. And some were wondering where the strawberries were.

A man called “Washboard Willy" strummed on a set of instruments, cymbals, bells and, yes, a washboard as the one-man band carted a wagon in tow. Toddlers carried enormous bubble wands through the open field and played with hula hoops in the sunshine.

Under a multicolored tent, children were the main performers in a “circus.” Audience members took to the stage as lions and jumped through hoops. In one act, their grand finale was to spring out of a cannon ball, said Caton Raintree-Hegwer, owner of Circus Imagination.

“We want kids to use their imagination and get away and just have some old-school fun,” he said.

For Liberty Landreth, business was already better than last year, she said. Landreth sells hair accessories for her “Scrunchie Shop,” and the crowds for the first two days this year are larger than the previous year’s turnout, she said.

Festivalgoers crowded into photo booths, rode the mechanical bull, scaled a rock0climbing wall and ate deep fried Oreos.

But some were hoping there would be more of the eponymous fruit on their plate.

Terry Gordines was visiting all the way from Hawaii. She and her husband are on a road trip all around the United States. They purposefully made the Strawberry Festival one of their pit stops to meet up with family who lived nearby in Albany, she said.

During last year's trip, they had just barely missed the festival, so she was looking forward to the event. But there were fewer strawberries than she expected.

Gordines put it bluntly: “There’s not too many strawberries.”

A group of ladies visiting from a senior center in Eugene found themselves in a similar predicament. The famous (and free) strawberry shortcake would be served on Saturday, June 3, and the group was there a day early.

“We might have to go home and make our own strawberry shortcake,” Marilyn Hunter joked.

To be clear, Mary Fitz said, there were strawberry mascots and themed merchandise. Just not many real strawberries.

Fitz had hoped she could buy a crate of the fruit. In the end, the group found a chocolate-covered strawberry stand, where strawberries were sold for $1 a piece. That scratched the itch.

Jacqui Diaz of Lebanon isn't there for the strawberries. There are other foods she is more interested in.

“I love the food," she said gesturing at the cup of chopped fruit on the table. Inside were mangos, jicama and Tajin seasoning, she said.

Saturday festival goers can watch the grand parade at 11 a.m., partake in a strawberry shortcake eating contest, listen to Diamond Rio, a Grammy award-winning country quintet, and watch fireworks at 10 p.m. Saturday night.

On Sunday, the morning church service will be followed by the carnival from noon to closing.