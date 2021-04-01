The E: A foolish attempt to relive Pete Townshend’s misspent youth

At this point I was about one click short of total stupefaction. My pleasant dream of soaking up the Quadrophenia vibe had turned into a nightmare … Jimmy walking aimlessly amid the beach lemmings croaking “the horror ... the horror.” Although in fairness the beach just might have also been crowded in the 1960s. Just sayin'!

The good news? I found an ice cream concession in a funky old arcade. The line was crazy long, but I was not going back up that hill without fulfilling my dream. About 15 minutes later there I was sitting down at a small circular table with a view of the sea enjoying a cup of some sort of triple chocolate fudge brownie diabetes/stroke inducer.

And, then, a little wistfully, perhaps a bit wiser, perhaps, I trooped back up the hill to the depot, was reunited with my wife, and our hoped-for “early” departure back to Gatwick. Because, clearly, all of these folks who came all the way to the beach were going to stay awhile, right?

Wrong again

The train depot was a zoo. Trains everywhere. People everywhere. A bank of digital signs blinked out a confusing barrage of arrival and departure times that bore no relationship to reality. But which line was the local one and which line was the express? More importantly, which one would take our tickets?