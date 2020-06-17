Stroke Diary: Mid-life, limp first

We spent hours tooling through the city to Pearl Jam’s “Gigaton” on loop, “Who Ever Said” to “River Cross” and back again (favorite track: “Seven O’Clock”). He loved every minute, buoyantly commenting on the numbers Eddie Vedder sang in Talking Heads or Peter Gabriel-ian tones. I loved it, too, just being with my dad every day for the first time, really, since high school. I felt like his son, worthy of the distinction once more.

We grocery-shopped together. We watched “1917,” “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” (twice), and multiple episodes of ABC’s long-gone “Fridays.” We talked. We tut-tutted the rising number of coronavirus cases crippling the country. I found myself regretting the years I’d missed with him, as well as with my mother — nearly a decade’s worth of holidays huddled in a newsroom, fretting largely alone over the next day’s edition, apart from the people I loved, drowning my insides in salted garbage. How many years did I have left with my aging parents? And, conversely, since I was the one who’d been in the hospital, how many years did they have left with me?