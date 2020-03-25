Six words you never want to say

I was in the hospital, recovering from an episode that could have killed me. Little did I know, another situation was brewing outside my safe walls, one crazy enough for dystopian fiction. I’d been hearing the word “coronavirus” for weeks now, usually preceded by “You don’t have.” But while I was still in Albany, I’d overheard a doctor assure a woman that her child had the flu. “It’s the coronavirus!” she barked back. “I’ve read all about it. It’s here!” They were still discussing it in Corvallis as an anomaly. That would change rapidly over the next few days as the president decided it was serious enough to finally warrant his attention and stumblebum attempts at leadership. Yes, it was deadly, I swore he said, but we are Americans, not those sad, backward idiots in other countries. He touted our death toll like it was some great hockey score. We were stacking bodies, but we were winning, and any reaction was overreaction because we Americans are a formidable people, like our own myth-making says.