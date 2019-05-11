Throughout my elementary to high school journey, grammar was not my favorite subject. I tried to correctly label adjectives and adverbs and master diagramming, but I never could understand the process nor, more importantly, why it was important. I was getting by, but it appeared that everyone else in my classes knew what they were doing so I wasn’t about to ask questions to uncloak my deficiency.
As a junior, I was required to take a creative writing class and found it to be a nightmare of rules and grammar that made no sense. I dreaded every assignment and they all came back covered in red ink.
That was fall term of 1963.
In November, President John Kennedy was killed and the following week my writing instructor assigned a paper about the assassination.
I went into a fiery rage. My uncensored anger at being asked to write about this tragedy appeared on the paper and earned me the highest grade in the class and the teacher’s opinion of my writing ability ended up in my file.
When I registered for fall term at university two years later, I was required to enroll in an advanced creative writing class, apparently based on the recommendation of my hated high school creative writing teacher.
I was horrified. I hated writing. I always felt like I was being asked to bare my soul and everything in my soul that came out of my mouth was likely to end up with me grounded.
I was not a writer! I survived and received my bachelor’s degree.
In 1987, at the onset of the computer age, I began studying for my master’s degree in elementary education at Oregon State University. I loved the lab computer and did all my note taking and studying digitally.
Unfortunately, when I had to take my first midterm exam, I sat down with the paper test and a pencil. I read the first question, understood it, and readied my hand to write. There was nothing in my brain related to the question! I knew nothing. I froze.
I thought about all the work I had done on the computer and realized I had no pencil access to what was in my brain. I was doomed.
In desperation, I put the pencil down, placed my fingers on the desk as if they were on a keyboard, closed my eyes, and convinced my brain I was on the computer. Instantly, all the information I needed was available. It was like a bridge formed from the pencil part of my brain to the digital part. To say it was creepy is an understatement.
That connection was my first step to thinking of myself as a writer. Next month I will share the rest of the story.