Longtime friends and musical collaborators Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin will perform an acoustic show at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Oregon State University's LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis.
Carpenter and Colvin will swap songs and share stories in the show, which is billed as "Mary Chapin Carpenter and Shawn Colvin: Together on Stage!". The show is an updated revival of the pair's 2013 tour.
Carpenter has sold more than 14 million records, racking up such hits as "Passionate Kisses" and "I Feel Lucky." She has won five Grammy Awards, two County Music Association Awards and two Academy of Country Music Awards.
Colvin has won three Grammys, beginning with her 1989 debut," Steady On." "Sunny Came Home," from the album "A Few Small Repairs," took home Grammys for Record of the Year and Song of the Year in 1998.
Tickets are $35 general, $40 in advance and $50 at the door. OSU student tickets are $10 each (one per student) with ID card in advance or at the door while seats last. All seats are reserved.
To purchase tickets in person, go to room 309A or 309B at OSU's Fairbanks Hall between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If not sold out, tickets will be available at the LaSells Stewart Center box office prior to the show. Tickets are also available by calling 541-737-5592 or visiting https://bit.ly/2QRTQnU online.
The performance is part of the OSU School of Arts and Communication's SAC Presents series.