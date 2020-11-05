Writer to describe her 'Storm Beat' in virtual reading

The great pandemic and resulting quarantine of 2020 haven’t been all bad for writer Lori Tobias of Newport.

For starters, Oregon State University Press published her memoir, “Storm Beat: A Journalist Reports from the Oregon Coast,” in September.

Another bonus is that Tobias, who says she has “terrible stage fright,” now gets to do readings from the book online instead of in person. Grass Roots Books & Music in Corvallis will host one of these events at 7 p.m. Friday.

“Virtual I really enjoy,” Tobias said. During this time of limited social connection, she likes the interaction with readers during the question-and-answer portions of her presentations. “People elsewhere can attend from all over the country: family, childhood friends, people I worked with. There’s a real sense of camaraderie. It’s so heartening to be supported by people all over so many walks of life.”

Tobias, originally from Pennsylvania, moved to Newport from Corvallis in 2000, after working as a reporter at the Denver Post. Her husband, Chan, a power lineman, found work in Newport. Tobias was thrilled at the chance to live on the Oregon coast, with which she was “smitten,” she said, when the couple would travel there to camp.