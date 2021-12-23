Winter books in review -- Author goes into canopy for study of redwoods

Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park, just into California along the Oregon border, is a temple of nature. It contains some of the largest coastal redwood trees (sequoia sempervirens) in the world, and this reporter has visited the park for five consecutive years.

A big draw at the park is the Grove of Titans, a stand of 300-foot-plus, 2,000-year-old trees that was not even catalogued until the late 1990s. Approximately three months ago the park opened a new access trail to the grove and a boardwalk to keep visitors from damaging the trees’ root systems.

Further trail work is planned that will connect the grove to the main visitor facilities near the Smith River, and the Redwood Parks Conservancy and the Save the Redwoods League still are raising money for the project (both nonprofit agencies are easily searchable).

In between the 1998 discovery of the trees, which largely remained closely held knowledge, and the opening of the new amenities, came a book that told the grove’s amazing story. Richard Preston, who regularly writes for the New Yorker, published “The Wild Trees” in 2007. I’ve read it twice, both before and after I visited the park.

The book tells the story of some botanists, naturalists, and… let’s be honest… a few people who are just out there (but in an obsessively positive way) who found the trees, climbed them, studied them… and essentially fell in love with them. The key figures were Humboldt State University professor Steven Sillett and forester Michael Taylor, who discovered the Grove of Titans on May 11, 1998.

Climbing is part of the equation because you can’t study the canopy of a 350-foot redwood tree from a trail. You HAVE to be up there. Which is another mind-blowing piece of this story. No one knew what was in the canopy of redwood trees. Scientists have gone 30,000 feet down in the Pacific Ocean. Mountaineers have been to the top of Mount Everest. People know more about what is on the surface of the moon than in the canopies of redwoods.

And it’s an amazing place. Redwoods grow extra trunks, absorb water and soil in a way that allows huckleberries, ferns and OTHER TREES to grow in the canopy. There are lichens and mosses up there that are found nowhere else. The trees communicate with each other and work to protect each other.

Owls and squirrels just ignore the humans who rope their way above 300 feet. Why? Well, scientists think that the wildlife figure that if the humans made it up that high, they probably belong there. There are caves inside redwood trees, and the Illuvatar tree in Prairie Creek Redwoods Park, about an hour south of Jed Smith, has more than 100 trunks.

Scientists are learning more and more about the complexity of trees, and there are dozens of titles out there. Preston, however, got in on this story on the ground floor. Or maybe it was in the canopy. He went up there, too.

