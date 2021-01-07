The best in Oregon books

Lewis A. McArthur (1883-1951): This guy was perhaps the ultimate Oregonian. One grandfather participated in an early survey of the Pacific Coast. The others served in the U.S. House and Senate. His father was on the Oregon Supreme Court. His mother organized the Oregon Historical Society. Lewis, a geography whiz, published the first edition of “Oregon Geographic Names” in 1928. And then it grew and grew. His son picked up the torch for later editions, which weigh about five pounds. If you want to know who was the first postmaster of your town or when it was platted, McArthur is your guy. Please note that he has found 11 bodies of water in Oregon called Fish Lake, although he is partial to the one in eastern Linn County because of its history.

Chuck Pahluniak: Yes, I know, Pahluniak wrote “Fight Club,” but wherever I went, metaphorically, in this quest I kept hearing that his idiosyncratic take on his home town “Fugitives and Refugees: a Walk in Portland, Oregon” is even better. And contains even more Oregon-ness.