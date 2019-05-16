“Spring’s Light,” an evening of readings and performances, will be held Friday, May 17 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the college's Benton Center, 757 NW Polk Street, Corvallis.
LBCC faculty, students and guests will fill the evening with short readings and performances, including two musical acts.
This annual event is a fundraiser benefiting the LBCC English Endowment Fund, which provides student scholarships and awards for excellence at LBCC. Suggested donation is $10, or $5 for students. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.