Random Review: This week's program has been canceled

Note: This program has been canceled.
Oregon State University distinguished professor of botany and plant pathology Joseph Spatafora will review "The Tangled Tree: A Radical New History of Life" by David Quammen, as part of the Random Review series of book reviews.
The review will take place at noon Wednesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
You have free articles remaining.
Award-winning science writer Quammen loves a good story. In "The Tangled Tree," his fascinating tale is based on the work of scientists whose groundbreaking ideas have changed our understanding of evolutionary genetics during the past fifty years.
The book features the research of Carl Woese who identified a third domain of life, single-cell microbes called archaea, as being distinct from bacteria with which they were previously grouped. Quammen writes about the discovery of a more complicated picture of genetic inheritance than Darwin’s tree of life, with genes moving between species rather than only from parent to child. This author is the rare writer who brings a storyteller’s verve to complex scientific concepts and his book is eminently readable.
Spatafora is head of the OSU department of botany and plant pathology. He received his bachelor's in zoology from Louisiana Tech University, his Ph.D in botany from Louisiana State University, and a postdoc in Mycology at Duke University. Joey joined the faculty of Oregon State in 1995 and for the past 25 years he has taught courses in Mycology (the study of fungi) and Evolution.
He runs a research laboratory in evolutionary genomics of fungi and serves on the advisory boards of the Fungal Genomics Program of DOE Joint Genome Institute and the Westerdijk Fungal Biology Institute of the Dutch Royal Academy. He is married to Elizabeth Spatafora and they have three children, Anna, Gioia and Nicolas.
Up next: Coming up on April 8 local author Gregg Kleiner will review “Horizon” by Barry Lopez.