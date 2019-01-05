Kathleen Dean Moore, author and distinguished professor of environmental philosophy emeritus at Oregon State University will review the novel "The Overstory" by Richard Powers on at noon Wednesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library as part of the Random Review program.
Powers is the author of 12 novels and the recipient of a MacArthur "genius grant," the National Book Award, and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize. "The Overstory" is his newest novel. In it Powers introduces nine characters, strangers to each other but connected by their collective action to prevent the destruction of a forest by industrial harvesting.
Trees serve as a central theme for each character’s backstory, and ultimately their stories serve to expose the damage that results from humanity’s separation from nature.
Moore may be best known for her books that celebrate wet, wild places: "Riverwalking," "Holdfast," "Pine Island Paradox," and "Wild Comfort." But her despair for the world has led her to write in its defense, titles such as "Great Tide Rising" and "Moral Ground." Her newest book is a “savagely funny” novel, "Piano Tide," winner of the Willa Cather Award for Contemporary Fiction.
Moore writes in Corvallis and from a small cabin where two creeks and a bear trail meet a tidal cove in Alaska, where she is finishing a new book of essays, "The Songs of Dead Birds."
Up next: Next month's program, on Feb. 13, will Ramycia McGheee reviewing "Sing, Unburied, Sing" by Jesmyn Ward.