Victoria Fridley, retired director of the LBCC Writing Center, will review The Art of the Wasted Day by Patricia Hampl. The event will take place at noon on September 12 at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library.
In The Art of the Wasted Day, Hampl has created a travelogue of her visits to the homes of historic individuals who specialized in the art of leisure. The hero of the book is Michael Montaigne, the inventor of the personal essay, who left his life in court to sit in solitude and write whatever passed through his mind. Hampl weaves her own life through her travels: from her childhood, to her fascination with monastic life, to her experience of love and loss. This book is a celebration of the joys of leisure and of getting lost in thought.
Victoria Fridley earned a B.A. in English from California State University, Fresno and then spent four years in the English doctoral program at UC Davis before leaving it to enter their theater department, completing an M.F.A. in playwriting. A desire for meaningful work led her to a long career in non-profit management; in Corvallis, where she has lived the last twenty years, she directed da Vinci Days, the Arts Center, and was a regional program manager for SMART (Start Making A Reader Today). She then worked for nine years as the Writing Center Coordinator at Linn Benton Community College before retiring in June of 2017. Now she “wastes her days” writing, reading, daydreaming, taking trips whenever possible to see her son Daniel perform, and playing with her golden doodle puppy, Moxie. She thinks Patricia Hampl would approve.
The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library’s Random Review program, and is free to the public. Coffee, tea and cookies will be served. A hearing loop system is available in the Main Meeting Room. If any member of the public has a disability and needs accommodations to attend this event, please call 541-766-6928, allowing 48 hours’ notice for this service.
