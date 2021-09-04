Random Review: Book on race in America to be discussed

Allison Davis-White Eyes of Corvallis will review "Caste: The Origins of our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson as part of the Friends of the Library’s Random Review series. The program will take place online on Wednesday via GoToWebinar. It is free but registration is required at https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review/,

Davis-White Eyes, is director of community diversity relations in the Office of Institutional Diversity at Oregon State University, where she has served in academic and administrative positions for 20 years. Previously she helped establish the University of Oregon’s Native American Initiatives, and in 2016 she received the President’s Oregon State University Beaver Champion Award.

Davis White-Eyes’ work focuses on strategic organizational change, community building, inter-departmental collaboration, interdisciplinary teaching and research, international partnerships, tribal engagement, academic partnerships, and graduate and undergraduate student development.