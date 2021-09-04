Random Review: Book on race in America to be discussed

Allison Davis-White Eyes of Corvallis will review "Caste: The Origins of our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson as part of the Friends of the Library’s Random Review series. The program will take place online on Wednesday via GoToWebinar. It is free but registration is required at https://cbcpubliclibrary.net/random-review/,
Davis-White Eyes, is director of community diversity relations in the Office of Institutional Diversity at Oregon State University, where she has served in academic and administrative positions for 20 years. Previously she helped establish the University of Oregon’s Native American Initiatives, and in 2016 she received the President’s Oregon State University Beaver Champion Award.
Davis White-Eyes’ work focuses on strategic organizational change, community building, inter-departmental collaboration, interdisciplinary teaching and research, international partnerships, tribal engagement, academic partnerships, and graduate and undergraduate student development.
Wilkerson’s "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," was hailed as “an instant American classic” by the New York Times when published in 2020. It explores the idea that this country’s racial segregation is in fact a caste system. Weaving together deep research with historical narrative and individual stories, Wilkerson shows how America was shaped by and still enforces a rigid, race-based human hierarchy.
Wilkerson’s debut work, "The Warmth of Other Suns," won the National Book Critic’s Circle Award and several other awards. She was the winner of the Pulitzer Prize in journalism in 1994 and in 2015, was awarded the National Humanities Medal.
Up next: Next month’s review will be on Oct. 13, when Robert Beschta reviews "Eager: The Surprising, Secret Life of Beavers and Why They Matter" by Ben Goldfarb.