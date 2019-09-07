"The Library Book" by Susan Orlean will be reviewed by Ashlee Chavez, director of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, at noon on Sept. 11 at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library as part of the Random Review program.
New Yorker staff writer and "The Orchid Thief" author Orlean delivers a journalistic investigation of the 1986 fire at the main branch of the Los Angeles Public Library. The fire burned for more than seven hours, destroyed 400,000 books and damaged hundreds of thousands of others. A suspect, Harry Peak, was arrested but never charged.
In addition to chronicling the fire and its aftermath, Orlean discusses the role that libraries play in our lives and delves into the history of some of the significant library figures from the past.
Chavez has been working as a library professional for 12 years and joined the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library as its director in May 2017. Before coming to Corvallis she worked in circulation, as a shelver, storytime reader, adult services manager, reference manager, and library director in Arizona, California, and Texas. Ashlee is on the Fall Festival board, serves as a trustee on the Corvallis Public Schools Foundation board, and is a member of the Rotary Club of Greater Corvallis. She lives in Corvallis with her husband Mark and daughter Caitlyn.
Up next: Coming up in October will be Molly Kile reviewing “What the Eyes Don’t See: A Story of Crisis, Resistance, and Hope in an American City” by Mona Hanna-Attisha. Please note this review will take place away from the program's usual second Wednesday of the month time slot. The session is set for Wednesday, Oct. 23.