Jan Roberts-Dominguez, food writer and artist, will review “What She Ate: Six Remarkable Women and the Food That Tells Their Stories” by Laura Shapiro. This event takes place at noon on March 13 at noon at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library as part of tje Random Review program.
Laura Shapiro, a culinary historian who received the James Beard Journalism Award, presents six entertaining portraits of very different women and their relationships with eating and cooking. She begins with Dorothy Wordsworth, who cared for and cooked for the famous poet, and her brothe,r William, and ends with Helen Gurley Brown, Cosmopolitan editor who was obsessed with staying thin. Other sections offer insights into the food and eating habits of Rosa Lewis, Eleanor Roosevelt, Eva Braun, and Barbara Pym.
Jan Roberts-Dominguez is an award-winning food writer, artist, and consultant with over 30 years of experience in the food, art, and newspaper industries. Jan is the author-illustrator of five cookbooks, the latest being “Oregon Hazelnut Country: The Food, The Drink, The Spirit.” Her celebration of the Pacific Northwest bounty and landscape, as seen through her vibrant watercolors, can be found throughout the book.
As a guest chef, Jan has made numerous radio and television appearances in major markets around the country, including Portland’s popular morning TV talk show on KATU, AM Northwest. For a decade, Jan enjoyed being the official national spokesperson for the OSO Sweet onion. Jan writes, paints and produces food photography from her home in Corvallis, Oregon, where she also serves as the Gazette-Times' food writer.
Up next: In next month's program, on April 11, "The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship, and Hope in an American Classroom" by Helen Thorpe will be discussed. The reviewer is Dee Curwen