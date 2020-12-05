Random Review: 3 panelists to discuss Brian Doyle book

"One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder" by Brian Doyle, will be the subject of a panel discussion at noon Wednesday by David James Duncan, David Grube, and Kathleen Dean Moore as part of the Random Review series of book reviews.

The remote session will take place online via GoToWebinar. The event is free, and registration is required: https://bit.ly/randomreviewregistration.

The life and work of Brian Doyle, writer and longtime editor of Portland Magazine, are honored in this posthumous collection of short nonfiction and poetic prose. Doyle died in 2017 of complications from a brain tumor, and left behind seven novels (including "Mink River" and "Martin Marten"), six collections of poems, and 13 essay collections. The Iowa Review called him “a writer’s writer, unknown to the best-seller or even the good-seller lists, a Townes Van Zandt of essayists, known by those in the know.”

Duncan, who wrote the introduction to "One Long River of Song" and assembled Doyle’s collection, is an Oregonian currently living in Montana. Duncan’s novels, "The Brothers K" and "he River Why," are favorites of many. He has written short stories, short nonfiction, and a collection of essays: "My Story As Told By Water."