Random Review: 3 panelists to discuss Brian Doyle book

"One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder" by Brian Doyle, will be the subject of a panel discussion at noon Wednesday by David James Duncan, David Grube, and Kathleen Dean Moore as part of the Random Review series of book reviews.
The remote session will take place online via GoToWebinar. The event is free, and registration is required: https://bit.ly/randomreviewregistration.
The life and work of Brian Doyle, writer and longtime editor of Portland Magazine, are honored in this posthumous collection of short nonfiction and poetic prose. Doyle died in 2017 of complications from a brain tumor, and left behind seven novels (including "Mink River" and "Martin Marten"), six collections of poems, and 13 essay collections. The Iowa Review called him “a writer’s writer, unknown to the best-seller or even the good-seller lists, a Townes Van Zandt of essayists, known by those in the know.”
Duncan, who wrote the introduction to "One Long River of Song" and assembled Doyle’s collection, is an Oregonian currently living in Montana. Duncan’s novels, "The Brothers K" and "he River Why," are favorites of many. He has written short stories, short nonfiction, and a collection of essays: "My Story As Told By Water."
Kathleen Dean Moore is a Corvallis writer and professor emeritus of philosophy at Oregon State University. Her new book of essays, "Earth's Wild Music: Celebrating and Defending the Songs of the Natural World," will be released in February. She may be best known for her books that celebrate wet, wild places: "Riverwalking," "Holdfast," "Pine Island Paradox," and "Wild Comfort."
David Grube, retired physician from Philomath, is the national medical director for Compassion and Choices, a nonprofit organization that educates, supports, and advocates for choice at the end of life, and he is on the board of directors of Lumina Hospice.
Up next: Coming up on Jan. 13 a review of "Educated: A Memoir" by Tara Westover. The reviewer will be Audrey Perkins.
