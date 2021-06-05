Ramdom Review: Book on coyotes to be discussed

William Robbins of Corvallis will review "Coyote America: A Natural and Supernatural History" by Dan Flores as part of the Friends of the Library Random Review series of book reviews on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. The event will take place online via GoToWebinar. It is free but registration is required: https://bit.ly/randomreviewregistration.
In "Coyote America," New Mexico-based Flores delves into the natural and cultural history of the coyote, North America's clever and ubiquitous small wild canine. The coyote evolved on this continent and became a trickster figure in the lore and myths of Indigenous Americans.
Through science, anthropology, history and his own reportage, Flores tells the tale of how the coyote, once mostly confined to the Great Plains and subjected to a century of government-funded extermination campaigns, has come to occupy rural and urban environments from coast to coast, from Alaska to Mexico.
Robbins retired from Oregon State University in 2002 as a Distinguished Professor of History after teaching at OSU since 1971. A Navy veteran and native of Connecticut, he is a graduate of Western Connecticut University, and completed his Ph.D. at the University of Oregon in 1969. He taught history courses on the United States, American Indians, the American West, and the Pacific Northwest, and is the author of many books including several on Oregon history. In 1997 he published "The People's School: A History of Oregon State University" to commemorate OSU's sesquicentennial. His most recent book "A Place for Inquiry, A Place for Wonder: The Andrews Experimental Forest," was published in September 2020 by the OSU Press as wildfires were raging through the Andrews and other Oregon watersheds.