Ramdom Review: Book on coyotes to be discussed

William Robbins of Corvallis will review "Coyote America: A Natural and Supernatural History" by Dan Flores as part of the Friends of the Library Random Review series of book reviews on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. The event will take place online via GoToWebinar. It is free but registration is required: https://bit.ly/randomreviewregistration.

In "Coyote America," New Mexico-based Flores delves into the natural and cultural history of the coyote, North America's clever and ubiquitous small wild canine. The coyote evolved on this continent and became a trickster figure in the lore and myths of Indigenous Americans.

Through science, anthropology, history and his own reportage, Flores tells the tale of how the coyote, once mostly confined to the Great Plains and subjected to a century of government-funded extermination campaigns, has come to occupy rural and urban environments from coast to coast, from Alaska to Mexico.