Poet Michael Wasson will read at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, in the Native American Longhouse Eena Haws on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis. A question-and-answer session and book signing will follow.
Wasson is the author of “This American Ghost,” which won the 2016 Vinyl 45 Chapbook Prize, and the special French/English edition “Self-Portrait with Smeared Centuries.”
He is a 2018 Native Arts & Cultures Foundation National Artist Fellow in literature as well as a finalist for a 2018 Ruth Lilly/Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Fellowship from the Poetry Foundation. In 2017 he won the Adrienne Rich Award for Poetry.
Wasson’s poems have appeared in American Poets, Beloit Poetry Journal, Kenyon Review, Narrative, New England Review, Poetry, Poetry Northwest and Best New Poets 2017.
He is a 2014 graduate of Oregon State University’s MFA program and a recent teacher in the Koshiki Islands of southwestern Japan. He is Nimíipuu from the Nez Perce Reservation in Idaho.
The reading is part of the 2018-2019 Visiting Writers Series, which brings nationally acclaimed writers to Oregon State University.
The event is free. The Native American Longhouse is located at 311 SW 26th St., Corvallis.