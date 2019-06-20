A Thursday event at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library will feature Washington state poet Kathleen Flenniken reading from poetry from her book "Plume," about the history of contamination from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons, and will feature responses from Patricia Hoover, a Hanford Downwinder contaminated by the pollution.
The event, "Hanford: A Conversation," begins at 6:30 p.m. at the library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
This event is a part of a three-day National Science Foundation workshop with international academics discussing "Ways of Knowing and Radiation Exposure." This event is presented in partnership with Oregon State University School of History, Philosophy and Religion, the Environmental Arts and Humanities Program and The Spring Creek Project.
Flenniken, a 2012-14 poet laureate for Washington state, came to poetry late, after working as a civil engineer and hydrologist at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. Her second collection, "Plume," about the Hanford nuclear site, was published by University of Washington Press in 2012. Kathleen teaches poetry in Seattle schools.
Patricia Hoover of Eugene has been an antinuclear and environmental activist for 30 years and graduated from the University of Oregon with a journalism degree. She has worked in the radio and television industry in both commercial and public broadcasting. Growing up in The Dalles and Hermiston, Patricia was exposed to emissions from the 1940s to the 1960s from the production of plutonium at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. She helped to found the Northwest Radiation Health Alliance and served on the first Oregon Advisory Board to the Hanford Health Information Network, resigning that position with four others in protest of inadequate efforts on behalf of the Downwinders.
For more information, contact the library at 541-766-6793.