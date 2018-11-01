Jim Lindsay always figured there would be a sequel to his 2013 coming-of-age novel "The Little Bastards."
"The first book ended pretty abruptly," the Linn County author said. "I knew I was going to have to go back and let everyone know what happened."
The result is the just-published "Swerve," which picks up on the adventures of Sonny Mitchell, coming of age in the 1950s in a fictional town named Willamette in Western Oregon.
Lindsay, a self-taught writer, said he learned a lot from the first book, a nostalgic look at Sonny and his friends as they move from boyhood into their teenage years and swap their bicycles for hot rods, rebellion and girls.
"The first book kind of meanders along," Lindsay said, but "Swerve" is more meticulously plotted — in fact, he said, the book has three separate plots that tie together near the end.
"Swerve" starts out almost exactly where "The Little Bastards" ends, with young Sonny — an unexpected hero after saving three people from a collision with a train — pining after the beautiful daughter of the local banker. But the father isn't keen on the romance, so Sonny needs to find ways to win his confidence.
At the same time, "Swerve" adds a mystery that unfolds at the lumber mill where Sonny works. In addition, Sonny has to take the measure of a new kid who's just moved to Willamette. Lindsay brings all the plot strands together at the climax, but leaves plenty of room for a planned third volume in the "Little Bastards" series.
At present, though, the 71-year-old Lindsay is working on another book, a biography about a Vietnam sniper, Chuck Mawhinney.
But Lindsay still is amazed at the reaction that the first "Little Bastards" novel garnered worldwide, and talks about a postcard he received from a woman in France, who wrote that Willamette reminded her of the town where she grew up.
Lindsay has a number of events coming up where he will talk about "Swerve" and read passages from it. Here's a partial schedule:
• Friday, Nov. 2, 6 p.m.: Albany Regional Museum, 136 Lyon St. S.
• Friday, Nov. 9, 6 p.m.: Deluxe Brewery, 635 Water Ave. NE, Albany
• Sunday, Nov. 11, 2 p.m.: Think Brain Candy Books & Tea, 678 Main St., Lebanon
• Wednesday, Nov. 28, 6:30 p.m., Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Other dates at the Albany Public Library and the World of Speed Museum in Wilsonville are pending.