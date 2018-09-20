Albany author Whitney Dineen will have a piece featured in "You Do You," a collection of essays from 38 female writers and bloggers about life with their daughters.
Jen Mann, Kansas City-based author and founder of the popular blog, "People I Want to Punch in the Throat," gathered the writers to produce "a love-fest for the girls in our lives, to sing their praises just the way they are."
The book will be released Sept. 28. Copies will be available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle, and will also be sold on B&N.com, Nook, iBooks, Kobo, and other e-book retailers.
Dineen, who has two daughters, is an award-winning author of romantic comedies and nonfiction humor. Her memoir, "Motherhood, Martyrdom & Costco Runs," won a gold medal at the International Readers’ Favorite Awards and was a finalist at the Book Excellence Awards. Her new romantic comedy, "Relatively Normal," is due out Oct. 8.
Her essay in the anthology is titled, "Wonder Women: The Next Generation."
"I am thrilled to be a part of this amazing group of writers and to celebrate girls/women in such a spectacular way," Dineen said. "Raising daughters is both harrowing and hilarious depending on the day. It's my goal to empower my girls with courage and compassion. I want them to thrive, so they can help uplift the world they live in."