Friends of Corvallis Library set holiday book sale for Dec. 3-4

library-book-sale-stock-25

This year's Friends of the Library holiday book sale is Dec. 3 and Dec. 4 at the main branch of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library on Northwest Monroe Avenue.

 ANDY CRIPE, Corvallis Gazette-Times file (2016)

The Friends of the Library is hosting its annual holiday book sale to benefit the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library in the main meeting room at 645 NW Monroe Ave.

The event starts with a 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. event Friday, Dec. 3 for members. Those wishing to participate can become members at the door for $10 or signup up to be a member at https://friendsofthecbclibrary.org/.

Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the sale concludes. All books and media will be individually priced and handmade beaded bookmarks also will be for sale.

Proceeds from the sale benefit the Corvallis, Alsea, Monroe and Philomath branches as well as the Bookmobile.

