It's the 25th anniversary of The Magic Barrel, the annual fundraiser for Linn Benton Food Share that features readings from mid-valley and Oregon writers, so it's time to ask some hard questions.
Here's one for Corvallis writer Tracy Daugherty, one of the founders of the event and one of this year's three emcees: Although many people know The Magic Barrel is named after a story by Bernard Malamud, who taught at what was at the time Oregon State College, if you read it, you'll search in vain for anything that suggests a connection to a fundraiser meant to help feed the mid-valley's hungry. So what gives?
Daugherty admits that the story itself, about a matchmaker and a rabbinical student, doesn't have an obvious connection to the Friday event. But, he said, it's good to honor Malamud, one of the mid-valley's leading literary lights.
And, Daugherty said, he loves the idea of a "magic barrel."
"It conjures an image of an endless, bottomless container," he said — a cornucopia of sorts. And that certainly ties in with the event, typically held at the end of harvest season and just before the holidays kick in.
So much so that the stage props for the event include an actual barrel, schlepped to the site each year.
That barrel may not be magical. But it has helped to generate tens of thousands of dollars for Food Share over its two-plus-decades span. And it's given dozens of writers a chance to read before a larger audience than you might typically find at a literary reading.
The event didn't start life as The Magic Barrel. Daugherty said it began as part of a national effort organized by American Express to benefit Share Our Strength, a national anti-hunger organization. The first couple of readings in Corvallis were dubbed Writers Harvest.
"Then we began to wonder where our money was actually going," Daugherty said, and so the organizers decided to refocus it on local efforts. So they connected with Linn Benton Food Share — and redubbed the event in Malamud's honor.
Since the days when the event was held at OSU, it's grown steadily, to the point where it's outgrown a couple of venues — since it moved off-campus, it's been staged at the Majestic Theatre and then the theater at Corvallis High School.
The Whiteside, with its 800 or so seats, is a good fit for the event these days, organizers said — and since it typically draws 600 or 700 attendees, it gives its writers a chance to appear before a big crowd.
"I think people come in and get blown away by the size of the audience," said Gregg Kleiner, one of this year's emcees and a longtime member of the informal steering committee that organizes the event. "They get the sense that they're part of something big."
And the enthusiasm of the audience is contagious, said the evening's third emcee, Karelia Stetz-Waters, the romance novelist and Linn-Benton Community College writing professor. Stetz-Waters served as emcee at the 2017 event and has fond memories: "I loved it. ... The crowd is so friendly and supportive."
The size and enthusiasm of the audience has been a calling card as organizers have worked to expand The Magic Barrel's roster of writers. Although the steering committee takes pains to ensure mid-valley writers are mainstays, it also has reached out to other Oregon writers as well — and increasingly finds them willing to participate. For example, Barry Lopez, one of this year's readers, attended a few years ago, liked what he saw and was receptive a couple of years later when he was asked to serve as emcee.
Organizers also try to balance the literary genres at each event between fiction, nonfiction, poetry and other genres. This year includes a video presentation from Sterling Cunio, who is serving a life sentence at the Oregon State Penitentiary and who recently was named a 2019-20 PEN America Writing for Justice Fellow. (His proposal is to write and produce a dramatic dialogue between the first African American to write a memoir about incarceration in the 1830s and a 21st century prisoner.) Cunio will be introduced by nonfiction writer and University of Oregon professor Lauren Kessler, who has worked with Cunio and just published "A Grip of Time: When Prison is Your Life."
Each writer is limited to seven minutes, and Stetz-Waters said that's one of the appeals of The Magic Barrel: If an audience member doesn't particularly care for one of the readings, another one is coming up in just a few minutes.
Among Stetz-Waters' tasks during Friday's event will be to persuade audience members to dig in deep and contribute to Food Share. One of the traditions at The Magic Barrel is that these pleas can be essentially shameless, and so she's working to update some comic material that ties into what she calls people's "weird food aversions." For example, say that you agree with the statement that peas are among the most imperialist vegetables; in that case, you'd better be prepared to pop a couple of bucks into the Food Share bucket. Actually, even if you don't agree, you still should be prepared to contribute.
The venues have changed over the years, and the size of the crowds have increased. But the event is still organized by a very informal committee, although Daugherty swears that there's a page of handwritten instructions floating around somewhere. (He said the top item on the page is "get lots of readers.")
Nevertheless, The Magic Barrel continues to give, befitting Daugherty's original vision of a cornucopia.
"There is a nice feel to it that's developed over the years," Kleiner said. "It's become a community tradition, which is terrific."