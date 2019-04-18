Think of George Estreich's new book, "Fables and Futures: Biotechnology, Disability and the Stories We Tell Ourselves," as a continuation of his earlier book, a prize-winning memoir about raising a daughter with Down syndrome.
That first book, "The Shape of the Eye," was "mainly narrative," said Estreich, who teaches nonfiction for Oregon State University's MFA program in creative writing. "When you finish a book, you always have ideas left over. There's things you want to explore, and there just wasn't room."
And when he continued to explore those ideas, "they mainly had to do with biotech and disability," and that tied into his interest in new biotechnology and what he called "the increasingly louder call to engineer the human genome, for either health or improvement."
"Fables and Futures" is positioned firmly at the intersection of biotech and disability. The book, which Estreich called "depressingly timely," doesn't necessarily have any answers. Instead, he hopes it triggers plenty of tough conversations.
Some of those conversations will start when he reads from "Fables and Futures" Friday night at OSU's Valley Library (see the related story for details about the event, which also features Portland writer Erica Trabold, a graduate of the OSU MFA creative writing program).
The newspaper recently sat down with Estreich to talk about "Fables and Futures." This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. A longer version is online.
Question: How did you start writing nonfiction in the first place?
George Estreich: My masters of fine arts is in poetry. For a long time, I thought that was all I'd ever write. And then, Laura, my second daughter, was born, and ... Down syndrome was confirmed. As I began to think and write about that, I realized I needed a bigger canvas. I realized I understood some things that just by virtue of my experience that some other people didn't, and I thought that prose was the best way to explore them. Once you start thinking about Down syndrome, let alone disability, you're thinking about medical history, you're thinking about stigma, you're thinking about social arrangements and prose was the best place for that. And that's what I've kept doing through this book.
Question: How is the focus of "Fables and Futures" different from your first book and from other books on this subject?
Estreich: One thing about this book that I think is different from other books about genes and biotechnology is I'm mainly focused on the way that we talk about these things. I'm really writing more about rhetoric more than technology. ... I think that we're in an interesting time in that our biotech powers are expanding exponentially. ... I think that, in a lot of ways, as Americans, we're thinking about that really hard, but half-consciously. If you look at all of our superhero movies, every single one has characters that push the boundaries of the human — X-Men, Spider-Man ... and so on and so forth. So it's on our minds. So I thought, well, what if we just take all of these cultural expressions as aspects of a huge conversation about the human? What if I say, I can just look at advertisements for prenatal tests, I can look at superhero movies, I can look at all of it, but look at it the way a writer does, asking what's the story here? Who are the characters? How are they portrayed?
Question: Early in the book, there's a reference that caught my eye about how nonscientists should interact with scientists: "We should read up and come to our own conclusions, neither disregarding experts nor being cowed into silence." I thought that was a good way to think about that interaction.
Estreich: I'm interested in the way that experts address nonexperts. ... We're all people, so we all have a stake in what people become and yet, it's often intimidating, because we don't know the science, we don't know the technology. So it becomes really important how it's explained to us. And I'm especially interested in persuasion in writing that was aimed in supporting one version or another. ...
I identify myself early in the book as pro-science and pro-technology. It seems a little weird to even have to say that you're in favor of the systematic exploration of the natural world, but it seems important to say so. This is partly because I'm married to a research scientist, so things would be awkward if I were opposed to science. But I tried to maintain that attitude of having respect for science and yet saying that there are things science can't resolve — questions of value, for example.
Question: And you see issues when the language of science is used to sell products.
Estreich: (T)here's ... a problem with the veneer of science being used to sell things. If you don't look too closely at the ads for 23andMe, Ancestry.com and so on, it will seem clear and certain. A simple matter — you spit in a vial and off the spit goes, and then you learn things. But in fact these are estimates, and so that's a perfect example in which science has so much cultural authority that its certainly is often exaggerated to sell things, and that's really problematic.
Question: All that raises larger questions as well.
Estreich: The larger question to me, and one that is not easily resolvable, is how do we take variation itself as normal? How do we accept a wider spread of what being human can be? ... I use a metaphor for this in the introduction, because I feel like Down syndrome is right on the knife edge of this question. I use the metaphor, I feel like I'm living in this house, and if you look out the front door you see one landscape, and if you look out the back, you see another. If you look out the front door, you see this landscape of ordinary acceptance, and if you look out the back door, you see this landscape of essentially tragedy and defect. Laura's condition kind of illuminates the central collision that drives this book. I feel like we're living in this time where, on the one hand, people with disabilities, especially in the United States, have greater opportunities, more acceptance, more political power than ever before. A long, long way to go, but prospects have improved. On the other hand, we have greater and greater power to read and write DNA, and that is often joined to a rhetoric that does not welcome disability or that sees the main purpose of the technology as curing or preventing. I feel like we're living through that collision, but we don't know how to talk about it yet. That's why I wanted to look at the conversation. ...
I do not (have the answers). And part of that has to do with my sense of the limits of persuasion. I obviously have my point of view, but I'm realistic about the limits of persuasion. I don't think anyone is going to put down my book and go, like, "Wow, I've completely changed my mind, and I'm going to vote for different people than I used to." ... At most you might awaken a question that gets them on their own path.
Question: How do you hope readers approach the book?
Estreich: The invitation to the reader is to kind of walk along and wander along through this territory with me, see what it looks like through my perspective, but then go back through and decide for yourself. The ultimate goal of that is the belief that the more people understand this technology and its implications, the more likely it is that the technology will contribute to human flourishing.
Question: And do you think that brighter path, the one that leads to human flourishing, is the one that we'll follow?
Estreich: There's always a darker path. ... I'm agnostic on the future. I don't know. I'm really hesitant to predict, because the future is always different than the things that we can guess.
------------------------------------------
Question: You're sharing the stage Friday night with Erica Trabold, a former student of yours.
Estreich: She's written a terrific new book of essays called "Five Plots." Every spring, I teach the graduate creative writing workshop in Oregon State's MFA program. Erica's a graduate of that program and she went right out and won a book prize. There's ... nothing better if you're a teacher than having a former student come back with a book and so, getting to read together is really exciting to me.
Question: What kind of reaction has "Fables and Futures" received thus far?
Estreich: Well, I've been pretty pleased. The book got reviewed in Science, which is huge to me. So now between this and the last book, I'm the only writer I know who's been reviewed in both Science and People. And then an excerpt was placed in Wired magazine, so that was good too. So far the reaction has been positive. That may change as more people read it, I don't know.
Question: Are you working on a new project?
Estreich: It's a little bit of a reset. I'm back to writing short pieces now and seeing what they lead to. But I'd like to do the same process, kind of explore some new ideas, see if they coalesce into a book, but I'm just at the beginning stages of that, so I don't know what it looks like yet.
Question: Any final thoughts about "Fables and Futures?"
Estreich: The one thing I would point out is that the book is depressingly timely. You may have heard the news about He Jiankui in China producing the first two gene-edited babies. When this book went to copy editing, I think I have a sentence saying that we belong to a species that has not at this writing been engineered. Between writing and publication, that happened. So one of my themes is the acceleration of this future, which makes the conversation that much more urgent.
(The story) has developed some since then. But the basic outlines — that someone went ahead and did this — that's still true. The Chinese government has disavowed it, and his status is uncertain, but I think it raises real questions about the ability of scientists to self-regulate on this and the extent to which they should be subject to international norms. The one big development since then is that there's been a call by scientists for a moratorium.