Customers rally to support local bookstores

Baird said there has never been any doubt that The Book Bin would survive the pandemic. In part, he said, that is because the business received funding from both rounds of the federal Paycheck Protection Program. That support helped the stores make it through the rough times.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it, our sales are down and they’re down significantly,” Baird said.

While he is reluctant to call it a silver lining, he does see one positive result of the pandemic.

“In some ways, what has happened in the last year has been a wake-up call for people to realize that if they don’t come out and support places that they love in their community, there’s no guarantee they’re going to be there,” Baird said. “I think we’ve seen a lot of people doing that, coming through for us.”

Baird said local bookstores have been trying to spread that message for years. Now it feels like people are really starting to understand that it’s true.

“We’ve been talking about shopping local and supporting local for a long time now. For a long time, it felt like we were trying to paddle upstream with that message. It’s so easy to shop with Amazon,” Baird said.