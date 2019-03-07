Author Mary Morris will read from her latest book, "Gateway to the Moon," on Wednesday, March 13, at the new location of the Oregon State University Foundation, 4238 SW Research Way in Corvallis.
Morris' novel alternates between late medieval Spain and Portugal during the traumatic time of the Inquisition, and a very small town in New Mexico in 1992. The modern New Mexican characters are Catholics with peculiar habits: Nobody in town eats pork but they don’t know why. It is likely they are the descendants of conversos, Jews who converted during the Spanish Inquisition.
The story weaves a connecting thread from the Iberian Peninsula to Mexico City and then on to the original settlers who moved into what is now the American Southwest. Five hundred years later, a young amateur astronomer wonders about the secret of the town he grew up in: Entrada de la Luna, or Gateway to the Moon.
Morris’ previous work, "The Jazz Palace," won the Anisfeld-Wolf Book Award for important contributions to the understanding of racism in 2016. She also writes short stories and travel memoirs. Her many novels and story collections have been translated into six languages. She lives in Brooklyn and teaches writing at Sarah Lawrence College.
Doors open at 4 p.m. to meet and greet the author. A one-hour author reading and discussion will follow beginning at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
The event is cosponsored by the Beit Am Jewish Community and Mittleman Jewish Community Center. Grass Roots Books and Music will have copies of "Gateway to the Moon" for sale and author signing.