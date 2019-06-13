The Friends of the Albany Public Library are holding a summer used book sale at the Main Albany Public Library meeting room, 2450 14th Ave. SE, in Albany on Friday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, June 16 from noon to 2 p.m.
A presale for members of the Friends of the Albany Library only will be Thursday, June 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. New members can join at the door.
Available are several thousand gently used books in a variety of genres, including hardback and paperback fiction, nonfiction, mysteries, sci-fi, westerns, children’s books, cookbooks, gardening, biographies, religion and history. The sale also will feature a selection of CDs, DVDs, and talking books. Proceeds go to support children’s materials and programs at both Albany libraries.
For more information or to donate books call 541-928-4400.