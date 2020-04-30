Best Bets in times of COVID-19

As we go into the next week of sheltering in place, we continue to look for new things to do. While entertainment venues, parks and gathering places remain closed and as the sun teases us with an invitation to sally forth in the warmth, we begin to chafe at the continued inconvenience the pandemic has imposed upon us. I’ve been struggling through the week, wondering what creative pastimes I can offer that haven’t already been covered. It hasn’t been easy, but memory is a funny thing, nudging us toward childhood joys that have been long forgotten. Here are a few outdoor suggestions that may make the days flow easier.
Scavenger hunt
A challenge that’s not just for kids but adults as well, a scavenger hunt can bring out the pirate in all of us. Write a list of plants, rocks, trees, colors, house shapes or styles, then search them out. The list can be as challenging as your imagination warrants. Geocaching, one of the more innovative ideas that came about before we hunkered down, can be another form of seeking. Similar to a scavenger hunt, it can get you outdoors and at a safe distance from each other.
Form a jug band
So many pots, pans, buckets and wooden spoons and nowhere to play. Using a washtub, scrub board, bucket and string, jug bands have been part of our world for a long time. No washtub or scrub board? Use a broom or stick and make a guitar, make drums from different sized buckets or use those pots and bang away. The possibilities are endless for kids to try. A word of caution, however: Those earplugs you stashed in a drawer may come in handy.
Make a kite
Springtime is a time of gentle and not-so-gentle breezes, a perfect time to fly a kite. Lightweight or tissue paper you’ve saved for a special occasion, along with nice straight twigs from the backyard and some string or yarn is a good start. The tail made from leftover strings and ribbons will finish the project. Then watch the kite soar in the blue of the sky, gently circling and bobbing on the breeze, tail winding and wagging, teasing us that are earthbound, inviting us to fly away.
Parting thoughts
Even as it seems that the normal routine of our lives may never return, there is some value in tapping into those old memories of childhood, long past for some of us. Busy spring and summer days, playing and roaming from dawn to dusk, returning home tired, hungry and sweaty, filled with stories, anticipating new adventures in the days ahead. Find that child in you, and search for those adventures — they may be closer than you think. Be safe out there, we got this.
