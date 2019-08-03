Even if your little one's too little for the rides, the Benton County Fair & Rodeo in Corvallis has options for families looking to visit together today, as the fair wraps up its four-day run.
Benton County Fairgrounds manager Lynne McKee said the fair has added “The Backyard” this year, an interactive children’s area with games and activities.
McKee said the fair located these free activities in the fairground’s Oak Grove and clustered other family activities in the area, including a face painting booth and the Corvallis Fire Department’s obstacle course.
“This is all new for us," she said. "This has been a dead zone.”
McKee added that the fair rented an Old West façade for the area to create a visual attraction.
“Our Oak Grove makes this like an old county fair,” she said.
McKee said the shaded grove is also near food vendors, which, when combined with the shade from the trees, can make it a haven for families.
“We tried to make this a family-friendly zone because it can be a little intimidating for little ones to be out in the middle of concerts and rodeos,” she said.
McKee said the fair has another new attraction for young ones: Sterling the Bubblesmith, a walk-around performer who makes bubbles big enough for people to stand in.
“He’s a retired gentleman who just likes bubbles,” she said.
Today is the last day of this year’s fair. The event runs 11 a.m. to midnight.