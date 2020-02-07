Arts Center to host People's State of the Union

The Arts Center and the Corvallis-Albany Chapter of the NAACP, along with partners in the community and across the country, will hold the People's State of the Union 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at the Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis.

Community members will take part in "Story Circles," sharing stories about how belonging or exclusion has played a role in their communities.

After the event, participants who wish may upload their stories and images to an online platform, yielding a body of stories that can be searched and shared. The repository of stories will provide source material for the Poetic Address to the Nation, collaboratively composed and performed by local authors and poets.

For more information, visit the Facebook event site at http://bit.ly/2GQ752b,

