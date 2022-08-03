You CAN go home again — if home is Lebanon, one man learns

Some people grow up in a small town and leave for greener pastures, never to return.

But one man who had spent most of his boyhood in the logging town of Lebanon wrote a memoir about it decades later — and was then sentimental enough to move home and bring his wife with him.

John Leard was 4 1/2 years old in 1952 when he, his parents, John “Ike” Leard and Mintoria “Midge” Leard, piled their five children (two older siblings had already left home) and their belongings into a 1938 Chevy sedan.

They left Wheeler, Texas — “just two or three sandstorms east of Amarillo,” Leard says — in their rear-view mirror and made the long drive to Oregon.

Midge’s brother had moved to Lebanon and sent a letter to Ike, inviting him to move out West. He offered to find him a job in one of several lumber mills then operating in town.

“Dad was farming and not making money, so he called my uncle’s bluff,” Leard said.

When the Leard family arrived in Lebanon, now home to 18,447 people, the population sign said 5,280. They remember it specifically because it was the same as the number of feet in a mile, Leard said.

The family moved into a little green house on McKinney Lane off Russell Drive. “If you were to head south from the main part of town now, it’s near where the Les Schwab (tire store) is now,” he said.

But the little green house no longer exists; the family who bought the house from Leard’s mother built a larger house around it. And its beautiful front-porch view of Horse Butte would now be obscured by a three-story apartment building across the street.

“Dad worked on various farms for a year, then worked at Santiam Lumber Company 'til he retired,” Leard said.

John Leard went through school in Lebanon, and spent his summers working in another key Lebanon industry of the time: agriculture.

“It was a whole different time,” he said. “We (local young people) picked strawberries, raspberries and beans all summer long. In June it was strawberries; in July, raspberries; and in August, pole beans.

“If the bean crop ran long, they’d postpone the beginning of school, so we could finish the crop. The economy was berries and bean farms; you couldn’t throw a rock without hitting a farm. There was even a strawberry-canning plant.”

Before Leard turned 16, he was already irrigating crops, weighing beans at the scale and punching workers' tickets to show how many pounds they’d picked. The workers drank from a communal dipper out of an oak water keg and used pit toilets. It was hard work in the hot sun, but with the money they earned, they bought their own school clothes every year.

Life wasn’t all drudgery. “We had fun times back then,” Leard said. “We were ornery, but we didn’t get into a lot of trouble. We didn’t have drugs or any of that back then. About the worst thing we did was sometimes some of the boys would get beer on weekends.”

Leard recalled attending the Lebanon Strawberry Festival every June, always featuring the world’s largest strawberry shortcake. Everyone in town would line up for a piece of shortcake. The boys would sometimes tell the servers, “I’ve got a buddy waiting at the curb” to get an extra piece for themselves.

“Life back then was a whole lot slower,” Leard said. “Most of the time people ate at home. There were a few restaurants and cafes; the drugstores had coffee counters. Rexall Drug downtown had a soda fountain. If you’ve never had a chocolate Coke, don’t knock it!

“I remember in the early '60s, right after I got my first car, the nearest McDonald’s was in Portland. Albany got a Shakey’s, and they served pizza pie. We didn’t even know what it was. And we had drive-in movies here. On the dollar-a-carload night, we’d cram the car full and put one more guy in the trunk.”

Leard graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1965, receiving his draft notice in December later that year. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force but wasn’t sent to Vietnam. Instead, he worked in air rescue and recovery, supporting planes in Northern California.

During his time in the service, “we’d go into San Francisco on the weekends to watch the hippies,” he said. “We didn’t realize we were witnessing history.”

After his service was completed, Leard stayed in San Jose and worked for PG&E, eventually moving to Sacramento. While at PG&E, he met and married Sharon. Leard spent 40 years in California; then he and Sharon moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. “We liked it there,” Leard said. “But we didn’t like the brutal winters.”

One cold winter day in Twin Falls, Leard started writing what he calls “a short story” about his boyhood memories of Lebanon. The project was meant only to be shared with Leard’s family, to show them that his childhood had been very different and much simpler.

After tiring of the harsh winters and thinking of the joys of small-town life in Oregon, John and Sharon Leard moved to Lebanon in 2013. “We have 5 acres in the country outside Lebanon,” Leard said. “It’s forested, mostly fir trees.”

In the meantime, Leard’s anecdotes, told with gentle humor, appealed to his family. They started pushing Leard to get the book published.

“I got to thinking, a lot of people, especially my age, who can relate to small-town people, would probably be interested in my stories because Lebanon was like Anytown, USA. Ever see ‘American Graffiti?’ (Director) George Lucas must have lived in Lebanon.” The 1973 movie is set in 1962 — the year Leard turned 16, and seeing it was a real nostalgia trip for him.

Leard’s book, “A Kid in the Fifties: Life in an Oregon Lumber Town,” was finally published last year by Fulton Books, Inc. “It was quite an ordeal, getting it published,” Leard said. “It took about six months of back and forth.”

Now that Leard has returned to Lebanon, he notes a number of changes from his coming-of-age era. “COMP-Northwest has caused a boom,” he said. “Town used to be much smaller.”

Despite the changes, Leard’s boyhood home hasn’t disappointed him. He is in touch with several classmates; they meet regularly to play cards or chat over coffee. “I like the people here,” he said. “I like being back with people I used to know. After the war, all my male friends, everybody but me came back. We lived through the golden age of the U.S. — after World War II and before Vietnam.”

An excerpt is available online, and “A Kid in the Fifties” is available wherever books are sold.

Spoiler alert: There’s a photo of a little green house on the cover.