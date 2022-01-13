Writing group to hold online open mic reading event

Willamette Writers on the River — Corvallis and the Coast Chapters of Willamette Writers will hold their Winter Open Mic event at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 24, via Zoom.

All are invited to read for applause and explore the effectiveness of their creations, or simply to join in listening to the readings.

All genres are welcome; no material including explicit sex or violence is permitted. Registration for the meeting is available by going to the Willamette Writers Event Calendar at http://willamettewriters.org/events/ and clicking on the event to find the Zoom link. A confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting will be sent.

Those wishing to read can sign up in the chat after joining the meeting. Sign-ups will be first come, first served. Each person has five minutes (about 700 to 800 words for prose), which includes any setup or side conversations with the audience. The number of readers will be limited to fit the time.

