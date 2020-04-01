Working (out) from home: Lebanon gym offers virtual classes to all

McEdwards has always enjoyed teaching yoga, but said she feels it's especially important to provide it for people staying at home to keep themselves from coming in contact with the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Stress over the pandemic is eating into people's lives from every angle. Yoga can make a difference, she said, because it makes people center on the present and focus on their breathing instead of the quarantine rules or what they're going to make for dinner.

"It's going to pull you from your worries," she said. "When you step on your mat, you're stepping into the now."

Wood said she feels the same way about her classes. Plenty of people didn't have time to spend hours at a gym even under normal circumstances, she said. Getting a quick but efficient workout using items they already have at home can make people feel better about whatever situation they're in.

"I know a lot of people are bored. Depression can come in with that," she said. "I wanted to provide a sense of community for people who are home and have no idea (of how to work out), or have no equipment, or are just lonely."

Reception to the virtual offerings has been good so far. As of Saturday, the At-Home Fitness page had close to 200 members.