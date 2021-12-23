Winter books in review — Book features 26 years of political cartoons

For a small-town newspaper, it’s a true luxury to have a local political cartoonist who can gently skewer issues that feel deeply personal in our neck of the woods.
And for years — since 2003 with the GT — we've featured sketches by Jesse Springer, who often focuses on Oregon, poking fun of the left, right, the Ducks and the Beaver State’s idiosyncrasies.
Springer, a Eugene resident, has released a new collection of his work, “Only in Oregon: 1995-2021: 26 Years of Oregon Political Cartoons.”
Of course, I knew I was going to enjoy this book, since I’m familiar with Springer’s cartoons, including recent drawings centering around the novel coronavirus pandemic and societal reactions to COVID-19.
But it was great to see Springer’s cartoons from decades ago, and to witness his style evolve as I flipped through the pages.
He tackles issues such as Oregon’s death with dignity law, the Public Employees Retirement System, gay marriage, pot legalization, Deadheads, the tax kicker, pollen counts, the deplorable state of Oregon’s education system and more.
For most of these cartoons, Springer has included a snippet to provide context, and that’s usually pretty helpful, even for those of us who have been in the news industry for decades. It was kind of neat to take a trip down memory lane and recall various political controversies in Oregon again.
In a very real way, this book not only provides the laughs, but serves as an illustrated history of the last 25 years in Oregon.
We’re lucky to print Springer’s work in our pages, and this book is a worthwhile addition to personal libraries with an Oregon focus.
Both this book and an e-book edition are available only through Springer’s website, springerdesign.biz/books.
Kyle Odegard's fave stories of 2021
Narrowing down the year of a reporter to five stories feels like an impossible task, but these stories were fun to cover. I present to you a wild mix of art, gourmet cheese, the sizzling real estate market, skiing and, of course, tacos!
Other reporters captured Oregon's greatest books, movies and music. I got everything else artsy, and it was a blast.
Oregon State's Beaver Classic cheese is great, and the university aimed to boost its profile in 2021 — and to promote the hands-on learning.
The mid-Willamette Valley's real estate market was absolutely bonkers and red hot at the start of 2021.
This humorous piece tries to explain the appeal of skiing, and how I had a renewed focus in attacking the slopes during the pandemic.
This piece that I put together was one of our most popular assets of the year, and that wasn't a surprise. Who doesn't like tacos?
