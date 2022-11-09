Willamette Valley Concert Band celebrates Veterans Day

The Willamette Valley Concert Band will present its annual Veterans Day Concert on two different days in the auditorium of Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St.

The program is set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The concerts are free; donations will be accepted and will be used to defray costs of presenting the program, and a portion will go to the Lebanon High School music program.

The band will present a selection of music for Veterans Day. The Lebanon High School Choir, directed by Eric Zittel, will join the band for “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Our America” and “Pride of America: Armed Forces,” featuring the official songs of the U.S. Armed Forces. The choir will also sing Irving Berlin’s “America,” incorporating patriotic songs written by Berlin, accompanied by the band.

The band will play several patriotic tunes and marches, plus music from "Band on Brothers."

For further information, visit www.wvcband.org or Facebook.