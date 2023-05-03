It's Cinco de Mayo on Friday, and while that's usually an occasion to discuss tacos, as we did two years ago, the timing on a Friday night has us in the mood for some appropriately themed libations (with an appropriately appointed designated driver).

So let us begin our journey with a flight. A margarita flight.

Taking flight

Like the many taprooms that offer a flight of beer or the local wineries that offer tastings with four or five small servings of vino, Tacos El Machin in Corvallis serves up a flight of margaritas. That's four flavors of your choice — there's a whopping 20 from which to choose — in 5-ounce portions for $19.

It's the very fact that there are so many varieties that prompted the idea for a flight, General Manager Marisol Martinez said. You can try everything from mixed berry, to mango dragon fruit.

Martinez's favorites are the guava and passionfruit. She keeps it on the tropical side. But crowds tend to like the heat: the spicy tamarind and jalapeño margaritas.

Asked what makes a good margarita, she said, while of course it's good tequila, it's all about the fruit.

"We use actual fruit, not the syrups," she said.

The owners behind Tacos El Machin, Noe and Edith Morales, also own Blue Agave in Albany, a street tacos and margaritas bar where they also serve flights. Pineapple, spicy chamoy (a flavorful Mexican sauce), raspberry, blood orange and guava are just a few of the refreshing, colorful options.

You can also order a flight of margaritas at El Palenque Mexican Restaurant, with locations in Albany and Corvallis. We have it on good authority (hiccup!) that their Cadillac margaritas are excellent. The Grand Marnier is poured into your drink tableside, so you know you're getting what you paid for.

But with so many margaritas and so little time, you know we had to crowd-source some answers. After putting out a call to readers on Facebook, here's what they recommend.

What readers say

"No comparison anywhere to the blood orange margaritas at Seeds Italian Bistro in Lebanon," wrote Candi Caputo Malone. She's not even a fan of margaritas, "but these are awesome."

There were lots of nominations for Tacovore in the Timberhill Shopping Center in Corvallis. They also use fresh juice in their margaritas, an owner told us in 2021.

"Honestly, Tacovore has delicious margaritas! Simple, delicious, to the point. Also, you can’t beat grocery shopping or browsing Ross on a slight buzz." OK, we're withholding that contributor's name!

The similarly sounding (but unrelated) downtown eatery TacoVino has a mezcalarita, which one website called "margarita's sexier cousin." It's made with mezcal, which, like tequila, comes from the agave plant but has a strong smoky flavor. Jeff Rowe says it's "sublime."

They also have a cardamom ginger margarita, which is Deanna Yoba's "all-time fave."

Looking for a smaller twist? Murphy's on the River garnishes their margaritas with black lava salt.

Other restaurants with flights include La Roca in Albany (which has a cucumber lime combination that sounds so refreshing!).

Looking for skinny margaritas?

According to the USDA, there are 274 calories in an average 8-ounce margarita. Some readers wanted to let you know that you can watch your waist without sacrificing flavors.

They recommend the skinny spicy margarita in Ixtapa in Lebanon (there's another Ixtapa in Philomath) and the skinny blackberry margarita at Los Dos Amigos in Albany.