Looking for an early feelgood holiday treat? The Whiteside for Families series hosts the Traveling Lantern Theatre Company's production of "The Story of Ebenezer Scrooge" at 1 and 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Whiteside Theatre, 361 Madison Ave., Corvallis.
Ebenezer Scrooge, of course, is the focal character of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" (1843), the classic tale of a selfish, elderly miser who finds redemption after being visited by a series of spirits — former business partner Jacob Marley, as well as the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. Through this journey, Scrooge learns the joys of caring and giving.
Admission is $8 general, $5 for children. The Majestic also participates in Arts for All, a program that offers $5 tickets for patrons who receive EBT benefits and have an Oregon Trail Card.
For ticket information, visit the Whiteside's event page at https://bit.ly/33lVII9. To learn more about the Portland-based Traveling Lantern Theatre Company, go to http://www.travelinglantern.com/index.php.