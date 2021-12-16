What if... a Spider-Man comic didn't change my life?

The arrival of a new Spider-Man movie feels like a cause for celebration, because this comic book hero changed my life.

A single copy of “The Amazing Spider-Man” provided me immense motivation to read at a young age, altering my trajectory through the multiverse.

Looking back, the key moment is almost straight from an issue, or episode, of “What If?” Follow along, true believer, preferably hearing these words in the mysterious voice of Jeffrey Wright, the Watcher.

I was nearly 6 years old and on the worst family camping trip in the history of mankind.

Instead of sunshine during our vacation at Mt. Rainier, we faced torrential downpours; our huge tent became a cage for six people, and at some point my stir-crazy older brother and I were banished to our family’s station wagon.

Most of the lettering had fallen off the back door of the old, wood-paneled Dodge, leaving behind the word “DUD.” And this summarized the general viewpoint of the vehicle, with the exception of my father, who appreciated when the youngest children were separated in the stern of the craft.

During our exile in Dudsville, my brother and I settled into our tail gunner positions as rain rapped on the metal roof. I had a picture book. Kurt read a comic book — my comic book, featuring an epic battle between Spider-Man and Kraven the Hunter.

While my brother looked over the fight scene, he started cackling. This made no sense, because Spidey and Kraven were in the midst of an intense fight. I could follow the story by “reading” the drawings and putting them together. But what was happening?

“Spider-Man made a joke,” Kurt said, or something like that, and he explained the witty banter.

He chuckled again, and again I forced him to decipher the wisecrack the web-head made at Kraven’s expense.

After the third or fourth time reciting dialogue, Kurt decided he’d had enough. He called me a baby, saying I needed to learn to read more than cat, bat and rat. He ridiculed me in amazingly creative ways.

And my dad, on a routine patrol, found me bawling in the Dud.

I don’t remember much about how things resolved, other than my big brother was admonished for his taunts. And my dad told me it was unfair to expect my brother to be my personal comic book translator. My dad, a school administrator, said I needed to practice reading for myself, and he’d be willing to help.

He bought me more comic books, but from a series specifically meant for youngsters. “Spidey Super Stories” was a collaboration between Marvel Comics and a television show called “The Electric Company” on Oregon Public Broadcasting, which I watched regularly. The program had Spider-Man segments. The comics featured characters from the show, such as Easy Reader (better known today as Morgan Freeman), interacting with superheroes and villains from the Marvel Universe.

This easier text boosted the idea that I could read and fostered a positive attitude toward the activity, which allowed me to continue to progress.

I excelled at reading as I advanced through school, devouring comic books, then the “Alfred Hitchcock and the Three Investigators” series and then, in middle school, fantasy novels such as the “Dragonlance Chronicles.” My proficiency at language arts led me to take a fiction workshop at Oregon State University, and a professor convinced me that I actually could write quite well. And so I took a journalism class.

All of this can be traced back to an older brother trying to look after me in his tyrannical way by shoving me forward, a loving father and a Spider-Man comic book. A path unfolded out of a prism of endless possibilities.

I can’t imagine becoming a newspaper reporter without that formative experience, and therefore can’t picture meeting my wife, establishing the same circle of friends, or developing the same hobbies, such as backpacking.

Simply put, Peter Parker’s real superpower isn’t that he “spins a web, any size” or any of that jazz (or punk rock played by the Ramones.) Spider-Man’s secret weapon, his great power and his great responsibility, is that he inspires children to read.

Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.

