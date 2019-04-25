The Corvallis Youth Symphony and the Willamette Valley Junior Honors Symphony will present their spring concerts on Sunday, April 28, beginning at 2 p.m. at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th Ave. on the Oregon State University campus in Corvallis.
The Junior Honors Symphony goes first at 2 p.m., with Jonathan DeBruyn conducting. On the program: Berlioz's "Hungarian March," Ravel's "Pavane" and music from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies by Klaus Badelt.
The Corvallis Youth Symphony, which includes some of the finest high school musicians from the mid-valley, follows at 4 p.m., conducted by George Thomson. On the program: Arturo Marquez's Danzon No. 2, Edouard Lalo's Cello Concerto in D Major (featuring Jacob Eckroth on cello), Saint-Saens' "Introduction et Rondo Capriccioso" (featuring violinist Emma Womack) and Dvorak's Symphony No. 7.
Coffee and cookies will be served after the performance.
Tickets, good for both performances, are $10 advance for adults and $12 at the door. Students are admitted for free; ages 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Music educators get in for free.
For information and tickets, go to this website: cysassoc.org/tickets.