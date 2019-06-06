Works by Oregon State University art student Kate Quamma are now on view through June 29 in the Corrine Woodman Gallery at The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave. in Corvallis,
Quamma, an undergraduate student, received The Arts Center Student Award at the 2018 OSU student exhibit. The award comes with the opportunity to exhibit in the Corrine Woodman Gallery. She will be present for a conversation about her work at noon on Thursday, June 6.
While starting in graphic design, Quamma became passionate about fine art. She will be graduating this summer, and has been working on creating succinct bodies of work.
As part of a generation that grew up with school shootings, she is showing work commenting on these events and how we address them.
The exhibit includes a series of ink drawings of friends in an accordion book; Quamma reconnected with the friends while drawing their portraits. The required time and intimacy gave her the opportunity to spend time together. “When I open the entire accordion book to see the group of drawings," she said, "my arms stretch out as far as the can, allowing the expanse of friendship to be physically felt."