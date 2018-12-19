If you want to see this year's "Young Voices Traveling Show," featuring artwork by young community artists, you had better check your schedule.
The art show, now in its second year, will be open just twice: It opens on Thursday, Dec. 20 at the Voices Gallery, 301 SW Fourth St., Suite 160 in Corvallis, from 4-8 p.m. It's part of the December Corvallis Arts Walk.
If you miss that show, you have one other chance: It will be on view on Thursday, Jan. 17, at The Hold Studio, 425 SW Madison Ave., Suite E2 in Corvallis. The exhibit will be on view from 4-8 p.m. and will be part of the January Corvallis Arts Walk.
Holly Campbell of Voices Gallery said the show has downsized a bit from last year's debut, when it featured some 27 exhibits from young artists and showed at three venues. This year's show, with 20 pieces by artists ranging from 4 to 17, is a nicer fit for its venues, she said. (Last year's show also was on view at Encore Physical Therapy in Corvallis, but that location has been booked for another art exhibit, Campbell said.)
Campbell said the work by the young artists is "amazing." She said some of the artists also participated in last year's show, "and they have vastly improved."
Most of the work is two-dimensional, but Campbell said the show includes a work by 12-year-old Elle Marchesi, who fashioned a piece of wood, nails and string into a Cheshire cat figure. A 9-year-old artist fashioned cutouts from a magazines into a work of self-affirmation. Another artist is putting a painting called "Parrots Everywhere!" up for sale and will donate the proceeds to organizations working to benefit rainforest birds.
Campbell said some of the artists have elected to put their works up for sale and noted that all the money from sales will go back to the artists.