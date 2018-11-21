The Arts Center wanted to host a holiday season exhibition that would allow artists and viewers to be creative and have fun in the gallery.
The result is "Toys!" The exhibit, currently on display, invites people to see 30 intricate toy creations, and even play with some of them.
Most of the toys are for sale with complimentary gift wrapping. Curator Hester Coucke said The Arts Center wanted the show to be "good for people to use as a shopping opportunity for their holiday and Christmas gifts."
Also, wreath-making and gift-wrapping events are planned during the Corvallis Arts Walk Dec. 20.
Around a dozen artists were invited to participate, while other works were submitted from a call to the public by fellow artists, toymakers and tinkerers.
The exhibit, which runs through Dec. 29, features soft and ceramic sculptures, paintings, photography, wall pieces and several "things that can really let your imagination go," Coucke said.
"The pieces have quite a bit of storytelling in them," she said.
The toys shown are a combination of functional (to be carefully played with) and others labeled as strictly decorative.
One functional toy is "Stack Attacke" by Jess Graff. It is a black board on the wall with a variety of magnetic blue and white objects and a few small figurines attached to them that can be moved around to form a larger shape. Coucke describes this toy as an interactive mosaic.
"The Doll Dress" by Kathy Jederlinich, is a painted wooden dress doll. The doll includes multiple wood dresses hanging beside the display for people to choose a new one.
Suzanne Getz's toy is a play on the phrase "Basket Case," Coucke said.
The small basket holds two separate painted ceramic eyes, a pair of lips and a nose that can be rearranged. The nose also doubles as a musical instrument.
Coucke's brother Rutger and his wife, Judith, made a wooden boat cart of "The Titanic." The cart is meant to be taken from its stand and pulled around. Its wheels intentionally wobble when they roll as if the ship is encountering treacherous ocean waves.
"It's a fairly simple-looking toy, but playing with it adds meaning to it obviously (being about) the Titanic and icebergs," Coucke said.
The curator herself also contributed functional toys to this exhibit. Coucke created a wood-wheeled kinetic sculpture called "Tshjick, Tshjick," which has a shaker on top that makes noise when it moves, and "Orlando," a felt stuffed bunny.
Although it is decorative, one toy in the back of the gallery is much larger than the others. "Woody" is a life-size skeleton by husband and wife Brian and Kris Egan that was made for fun instead of as an art piece, Coucke said.
"Their cherry tree had to be trimmed, so they used the cherry limbs and branches for arms and fingers," she said.
It won't be for sale like the other toys, but is available for a silent auction during the Corvallis Arts Walk.
Artist Kimberly Long invites viewers to peek into three small fantasy worlds, where she has created ceramic "Gnooks" for fairies, gnomes and pixies. Coucke likened the dwellings to terrariums.
Rani Primmer's colorful and busy automaton toy titled "The Art of Letting Go" is both functional and decorative. The detailed box is very fragile.
Gallery staff members would prefer people ask for assistance when turning the toy's gears to watch its cityscape of blocks, moon and sun, and many other pieces move up and down. By pressing a lever, a character inside can let go of the bird she is holding.
"If it breaks, we'd rather have it be us to blame," Coucke said.
To further expand on the exhibit theme, there is a tea station with a table and chairs and a sketch book for guests to draw in.
"It seemed very appropriate for a show that is dealing with play. This is play too," Coucke said.
"I hope people will really enjoy the playfulness of this exhibit. The joy that toys can bring," she said.