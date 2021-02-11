The E: Corvallis fiber artist creates garments for incoming Oregon bishop

Thanks to the online consecration of Bishop Diana Akiyama, fiber artist Karen Miller of Corvallis is pretty sure just about every Episcopalian in the country has now seen her work.

She’s not sure yet whether that’s a good thing.

“It was absolutely the trickiest design and application process I have ever undertaken,” Miller said of the vestments she made for the newly-consecrated bishop.

Still, if asked, she might do it again — depending on the situation.

“All of that was a learning experience for me,” she added, “but I think she was just beyond thrilled with the results. And that really made me happy, that I was able to translate her vision into something she was comfortable wearing.”

The Rt. Rev. Diana Akiyama was ordained and consecrated as the 11th bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Oregon on Jan. 30 in a ceremony live-streamed from Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Portland.

The new bishop, who grew up in Hood River and served most recently in Hawaii, is of Japanese heritage. She was the first Japanese American woman ordained as an Episcopal priest and is the first Asian American woman to be consecrated as an Episcopal bishop.