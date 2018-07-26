Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Diane Corneau

Artist Diane Corneau made this owl from beads. The work is featured in her exhibit, "My World of Beads," opening July 30 in the Corrine Woodman Gallery of The Arts Center in Corvallis.

 Contributed photo

The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave., Corvallis, will display an exhibit, "My World in Beads," by Diane Corneau in the Corrine Woodman Gallery beginning July 30.

Corneau works with beads, but not as jewelry, necklaces or earrings. She focuses on three beading techniques. With bead embroidery she stitches small beads to a fabric or felt backing; this gives her opportunity to make two- dimensional framed work.

Another technique is a type of weaving in which Corneau can create small boxes, made solely from beads and thread. She also works with found objects.

The exhibit will be on view through Aug. 18. Gallery hours are Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. For more information, see theartscenter.net.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments